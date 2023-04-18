The game between ADO Den Haag and Almere was set to be an enthralling one in prospect, and the match did not disappoint. Going into the game ADO were sat in 10th position with 43 points, 6 points behind the 8th place playoff spot. A win would have seen them move within striking distance of a playoff place and could have given them enough momentum to achieve a playoff spot by the end of the season. Almere, meanwhile, were sitting in 3rd place with one game in hand on the team above. However, the gap between them and an automatic spot was a staggering 11 points.

The game started with instant pressure from Almere as the Almere winger, and ex-ADO player, Lance Duijvestijn dragged a free kick just wide of the post. ADO hit back and scored in the 7th minute when Thomas Verheydt hit a cross from Xander Severina on the half-volley which nestled into the top right corner. ADO kept up the pressure and on 12 minutes a wayward cross was headed back into the mix by Mario Bilate, a ball that was latched onto and acrobatically put away by Titouan Thomas.

ADO were looking solid defensively until an Almere counter on the 35th minute, when the Almere striker, Hansen, found himself one-on-one with the keeper, a clear cut chance that he comfortably placed past the keeper to make the score 2-1 to ADO and to give them more of a foothold on the game.

Almere came out of the half time break with clear drive to score, and on the 47th minute Hamdi Akojobi got onto the end of a lofted ball and calmly placed it past the keeper to bring the game level. The pressure mounted for ADO as waves of attacks were fended off, it was only a matter of time before Almere scored again and it was Lance Duijvestijn, the Almere number 10, who set up his shot with a one-two on the edge of the box, a half chance that was driven into the bottom right corner.

Unfortunately for ADO they couldn’t create many more real chances and from 2-0 up inside 15 minutes, the game ended 2-3 for ADO.

ADO will now need to win most of their games towards the end of the season if the want to achieve a playoff spot and this loss will have certainly hurt their confidence.

Seth Baker