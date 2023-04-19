The Hague’s Statenkwartier is the Dutch neighbourhood with the most million-euros homes. This is according to research by Calcasa. The Vogelwijk is also in the top 5. There are almost 11,000 million-euros homes in The Hague. The most expensive street in the Netherlands is the Konijnenlaan in Wassenaar.

There are more than 1,400 million-euros homes in the Statenkwartier. ‘It is striking that the average square meter price in the neighbourhood is relatively low at 5,900 euros compared to other neighbourhoods with many million-euros homes,’ writes Calcasa. This is because there are also many homes with a lower home value in the district.

There are about 1,000 million-euros homes in the Vogelwijk.

The number of million-euros homes will increase again in 2022, so that the Netherlands now has almost 200,000 million-euros homes. The number of million-euros homes has been rising since 2013, although the pace has levelled off in the past year, says Calcasa.

Amsterdam is the municipality with the most million-euro homes in the Netherlands. In the capital there are just over 20,000 homes worth a million or more. This is followed by The Hague (11,000). Rotterdam, Utrecht and Gooise Meren have just over 5,000 million-euros homes.

The most expensive street is in Wassenaar. A home in the Konijnenlaan is worth an average of 3.3 million euros.

Source: DenHaagFM.nl

Photo: Logo-Wijkoverleg – Statenkwartier