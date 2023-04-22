The government’s woes keep piling up as squatting badgers throw a spanner into the works of their efforts to house refugees.

Talks with farmers’ groups on nitrogen reduction are on the verge of breaking down while the government grapples with conflicting demands from opposition parties.

Travellers are warned to face another summer of misery at Schiphol.

The MIVD foils a Russian spy vessel posing as a fishing boat, possibly after the crew make a misguided attempt to blend in by drinking Russian-bottled Heineken.

Rabobank says young families are fleeing Amsterdam for cheaper homes in the provinces.

Ajax go viral by hanging a virtual poster on the wall of a fictional British pub from an American TV series.

And a hotel chain threatens to sue Amsterdam city council over the location of its multi-storey ‘erotic centre’.