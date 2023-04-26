The Central Park restaurant in Voorburg received a Michelin star for the first time on Monday. The stars are awarded annually to restaurants where the food is of high quality.

The full list of the stars in the MICHELIN Guide Netherlands 2023 was presented yesterday afternoon at the DeLaMar theater in Amsterdam. The MICHELIN Guide Netherlands 2023 lists 2 restaurants with 3 MICHELIN stars, 20 with 2 stars and 103 restaurants with one star.

Central Park has been awarded one MICHELIN star, which means that the restaurant belongs to the top in the Netherlands. Chefs Tim Boud and Hette Hettema are therefore very proud of this recognition and continue to commit themselves to serving high-quality dishes and excellent service.

The restaurant is known for its combination of classic and modern cuisine, with a lot of attention paid to sustainability and local products.

Central Park offers guests a culinary experience in a unique environment, as it was built in the 18th century as a country house, but now functions as a stately national monument.

With the Gault&Millau wine list of the year, membership of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux and the MICHELIN star in its pocket, Central Park can rightfully call itself one of the best restaurants in the Netherlands.

Other restaurants in the region with a Michelin star are Calla’s in The Hague and ‘t Ganzenest, Rijswijk.