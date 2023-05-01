Prime Minister Mark Rutte once again apologised to the people of Groningen for how they have been treated by the government in the past decades and pledged 22.5 billion of investments in the province’s infrastructure, public facilities and healthcare to compensate for the physical and mental damages caused by gas extraction induced earthquakes.

Climate minister Rob Jetten announced the cabinet’s 30 billion euro plans to tackle climate change, while an extra 2 billion is invested to solve the asylum and migration crisis to avoid a repeat of last summer when hundreds of asylum seekers had to sleep in tents due to a shortage of accommodations.

After a very expensive week, Finance minister Sigrid Kaag warned that the government is reaching the end of its deep pockets. Luckily, she found a typical Dutch kitchen tool at one of the King’s Day freemarkets that’s perfect for bringing the budget back on track.

In other news, criminal lawyer Inez Weski was arrested after she allegedly helped her client Ridoughan Taghi communicate with the outside world from his cell in the extra security prison in Vught, the Dutch Railways are considering increasing train ticket prices in rush hour and public broadcaster Ongehoord Nederland might see its license revoked after spreading conspiracy theories and fake news.