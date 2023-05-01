Once again STET are delighted to announce the return of Illyria, their favourite touring Shakespeare company. In September they will perform Twelfth Night in the gardens of the Raadhuis de Paauw and Schovenhorst.

This summer, let the award-winning company whisk you away to a mysterious coastal kingdom as they present Twelfth Night. However, under the idyllic tropical sky, everything is not as it seems. Watch as a tale of romance, revenge, and mistaken identities unfolds with hilarious consequences!

STET are offering a limited run of early bird discount tickets for the Wassenaar performances on 7 and 8 September available now for just €15. Click here to order tickers

Practical information

Thursday 7 September 2023 19:30

Friday 8 September 2023 19:30

Schovenhorst: Saturday 9 September 2023 19:30

Running time (approx): 2hrs 20mins (including 20 minute interval)

Please note that STET are only allowing two early bird tickets per person