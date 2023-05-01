Going into the game ADO had found some form with a win in their previous match against De Graafschap meaning they were now back in with a chance to make the playoffs. ADO were sat in 10th position with 46 points, 5 points away from the 8th place playoff spot, and with only 4 games left, they needed to win this game to close the gap. Meanwhile, Helmond Sport were sat in 16th place with 38 points.

ADO started the game off on the front foot with 2 great chances inside the first 35 minutes but both attempts were well saved by Mike Havecotte, the Helmond goalkeeper. Only minutes later, much against the run of play, Helmond opened the scoring with a nice run of play down the right side, and a ball pulled back to the edge of the box by Jarno Lion which, was well finished by Arno Van Killegom. The first half ended 1-0 to Helmond Sport.

ADO came out of the blocks fast in the second half and won a corner in the first 20 seconds. A good ball in by Titouan Thomas was brilliantly headed in by the half-time substitute Sacha Komljenovic to bring ADO back level. However, a ball over the top in the 62nd minute by Van Killegom put Martijn Kaars through on goal and a miscommunication between Denzel Hall and Sonny Stevens caused the defender to lift the ball past his own keeper, giving the Helmond number 9 a tap in to make the game 2-1 to Helmond.

ADO fought back with a couple of chances late on and a half chance fell to Thomas Verheydt on the edge of the box who managed to find the bottom right corner with a well-placed strike, out of Mike Havecotte’s reach. ADO were level once again and it looked uncertain whether they could go on to win this game. A few more chances came ADO’s way and when Mario Bilate hit the post in the 83rd minute it was clear it wasn’t their day. Both sides went home with a point as the game ended 2-2.

ADO will feel unlucky not to have taken all 3 points in a crucial home game against a lower-table team and this result now means ADO are in 11th place with 47 points, 6 from the 8th-place playoff. There are now only 3 games left of the season and ADO will need to win all 3 to even have a chance at achieving the playoffs.

Statistics:

ADO Den Haag 2 – 2 Helmond Sport

Goals: Van Killegom (36) 0 – 1 , Komljenovic (46) 1 – 1, Kaars (62) 1 – 2, Verheydt (79) 2 – 2

Seth Baker