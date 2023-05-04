On 4 May 2023, H.E. Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, visited the International Criminal Court (ICC), where he was received by ICC President Judge Piotr Hofmański and ICC Registrar Mr Osvaldo Zavala Giler.

President Hofmański briefed President Zelenskyy on the ICC’s current work, spanning 16 situation countries on four continents and four ongoing trials. He emphasised the Court’s independence and impartiality as a judicial institution mandated to address the most serious crimes under international law.

The ICC announced in March that an arrest warrant had been issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is held responsible for unlawfully deporting children and transferring them from Ukrainian territory to Russia.

President Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for the role of the ICC in providing justice in Ukraine and contributing to the rule of law worldwide.

Mr Volodymyr Zelenskyy also had meeting with the King Willem-Alexander as well as the Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren before returning to the Ukraine.