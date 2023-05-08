On 5 May residents and city visitors gathered in The Hague’s Grote Kerk to celebrate Liberation Day at the country’s largest Liberation-lunch – not only a festive celebration, but also a powerful symbol of hope and unity. Due to the weather forecast, the event was moved to the beautiful Grote Kerk and it was a resounding success!

This year, like last year, the Hague Liberation-lunch was the largest in the country. In total, 530 people participated in the event. The number of attendees including artists, crew and over 50 volunteers thus well exceeded 600. Young and old sat at the tables, from all neighbourhoods and districts of the city, as well as visitors from further afield. The festive afternoon was kicked off by Jan van Zanen, mayor of The Hague, and TV chef London Loy, who made the recipe for this year’s Liberation soup. Not to be missed was the cultural and musical program, organized by Stichting Museumkwartier Den Haag, featuring 8 talented music and art acts, with a focus on young talent.

Performances that moved and inspired the audience

Presenter Francis Broekhuijsen was the perfect host for this dynamic and inspiring event. Among the talented artists were LILO, a singer-songwriter and performer from The Hague. She captivated the audience with her warm, jazzy sound and honest lyrics. Spoken word artist Danielle Zawadi and 14-year-old city poet Chelsy Valentina made the whole church go quiet. The percussion duo Freek + Erik known from PERCOSSA exited everyone by making a song together with the lunch-guests with their cutlery followed by a final performance with the quirky theatre collective Klapstuk, the choir of Dario Fo and accordionist Robbrecht van Cauwenberghe. DJ Ginger Ale caused many and of all ages to climb onto the table to dance together, an ultimate sense of freedom.

“It’s great that so many people came together to celebrate our freedom and reflect on its true meaning. The Hague Liberation-lunch has once again proven to be a great opportunity to promote cultural diversity, artistic talent and social engagement.” said Marcel Westerdiep, chairman of the Museumkwartier Foundation Den Haag. “We hope this event will inspire even more initiatives that promote a sense of community and mutual respect.”

From delicious soup to Persian frittata

Guests were also treated to a wide variety of food, in addition to the Liberation soup, side dishes such as Persian Kuku Sabzi, frittata with a twist, two salads and two types of small bites. For the side dishes, a contest was held weeks before the event, among the city’s residents. The soup and all winning side dishes were prepared and served by the Participation Kitchen.

The Liberation-lunch was an event that perfectly reflected the spirit of freedom and unity that characterizes the Netherlands. An inspiring day that left a lasting impact on everyone who attended. Don’t miss the Liberation lunch next year – with the experience of this year and the year before, it will definitely be an event to look forward to!