The outdoor swimming and beach season started for the whole of the Netherlands on 1 May. This also means that lifeguards from the Hague Voluntary Rescue Brigade and the Haaglanden Security Region will once again provide daily beach surveillance on The Hague’s eleven-kilometre-long beach. To mark this moment, mayor Jan van Zanen traditionally raised the first red-yellow flag of the season at the Rescue Brigade on the Zuiderstrand near Kijkduin. This flag is an international symbol for the presence of a lifeguard.

Beach swimming safety

Also on 1 May, the gemeente communication campaign on swimming safety started. Think of the dangers of the sea such as rip currents. The gemeente is joining the national campaign ‘Wie Checkt Jou?’. In addition, extra attention will be paid to the wristband campaign this year. These bands are intended for children who may lose their parents. The wristbands are available at all beach pavilions and the rescue stations. They are also promoted through a campaign team

Since 2016, the lifeguards have been using an internationally recognized warning and flag system with the colours yellow and red to visually inform bathers and water sports enthusiasts about dangerous situations at sea. There are a total of 24 flagpoles along the coast of The Hague. An experiment is being continued in Scheveningen to also share the flags via digital signs.