From 7 May to 8 June maintenance work will be carried on the viaduct over the Laan van NOI. The steel construction will be cleaned and de-rusted.

Motorised traffic will be diverted during this period. The underpass will remain open for emergency and emergency services and for public transport during the day. The underpass will also remain available for cyclists and pedestrians.

Diversion route at Laan van NOI for car traffic – From 7 May to 8 June, this diversion route applies to car traffic