Rotterdam’s runaway vulture is bound for a Mediterranean island retreat after startling the owner of a house in Leipzig by turning up beside his pond.

Closer to home, GroenLinks and BBB have mixed results as they try to form provincial administrations.

Interpol launches an appeal to try to identify 22 women murdered across three countries in the last 50 years.

Housing minister Hugo de Jonge struggles to get his plan to build 37,500 container homes off the ground.

Feyenoord are on the brink of winning the Eredivisie for the first time in six years, while Max Verstappen continues his juggernaut-like pursuit of a third Formula 1 title.