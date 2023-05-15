Going into the final home game of the season ADO were sat in 12th position, 9 points off the next playoff spot, and with no chance of promotion. Manager Advocaat played a much-changed side since the 4-2 loss away at Jong Ajax with 5 different players coming into the starting eleven. Dordrecht, meanwhile, were sat third from bottom and having lost their last 2 games ADO would’ve been looking to win this one.

ADO started off game strongly with multiple half chances coming in the first 20 minutes. ADOs consistent pressure finally broke the Dordrecht defence in the 28th minute when Malik Sellouki latched onto a good through ball that split the two Dordrecht centre-backs. A well placed shot gave ADO a much deserved lead.

No sooner had ADO gone in front Dordrecht hit back and only 4 minutes after the Sellouki’s goal a turn and shot from Touré put the two sides level once more. From then on the game was fairly even with neither side dominating possession, and it wasn’t until the second half that either side came close to finding the back of the net. A quick one two between Tim Receveur and Benjamin Reemst gave the Dordrecht number 8 a chance for the shot. However, Reemst snatched at the chance and the shot was parried by Niekema onto the post and out of play, Ado turned up the pressure after the Dordecht chance and a fine bit of footwork from Sellouki saw him win a penalty as he was brought down by the Dordrecht right-back Abdallah Aberkane. Verhedyt ADOs top goalscorer with 12 goals in the campaign to this point, cooly slotted the ball in the bottom right, putting ADO back in front.

ADO couldn’t hold on to the lead for very long though as a well worked set play by Dordrecht saw a long shot, by Sahverdi Cetin, nestle its way in the bottom right corner, just passing the outstretched leg of Niekema in goal. ADO had one last chance in the 81st minute as a lofted through ball saw Mario Bilate one-on-one with the Dordrecht keeper. A poor shot saw the chance go begging and ADO were left to rue their missed opportunities as the game finished with a 2-2 draw.

With this being the final home game of the season and promotion now certainly out of the question, ADO will undoubtedly be looking on to next season, and will hope to push for playoffs in the next campaign.

Statistics:

ADO Den Haag 2 – 2 Dordrecht

Goals: Sellouki (28) 1 – 0 , Toure (32) 1 – 1, Verheydt (72) 2 – 1, Cetin (74) 2 – 2

Seth Baker