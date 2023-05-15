On Friday 12 May 2023, in the presence of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands the new Centre for Chemistry and Technology (ChemTech Centre) of the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was inaugurated in Pijnacker-Nootdorp, Netherlands.

During the ceremony, His Majesty the King unveiled a plaque to mark the official inauguration of the Centre and was given a guided tour of the facilities.

“The ChemTech Centre is a success of multilateral diplomacy and a tangible symbol of what the international community can achieve together for the benefit of global peace and security. It is a privilege and honour that the Centre is being inaugurated in the presence of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands,” the Director-General said in his opening remarks. “I thank the 57 donor countries, and other donors, including the European Union and the members of the “Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons of Mass Destruction” for their strong political and financial support to make this Centre a reality. We will leave a special legacy to future generations in the common interest of peace and security.”

The ChemTech Centre is an important upgrade to the OPCW’s capabilities to adapt to the evolving global security landscape and assisting Member States in upholding the global norm against chemical weapons. It will ensure that the Organisation remains able to address threats and opportunities arising from rapid progress in science and technology.

The Centre also provides a platform to better coordinate efforts between scientists, academia, civil society, industry, and relevant international organisations. Activities at the Centre underpin the role of the Organisation as the world’s leading repository of chemical weapons related expertise and knowledge, addressing chemical threats worldwide.

The ChemTech Centre is located in Pijnacker-Nootdorp, 12 km from OPCW Headquarters in The Hague. The floor size of the facility is 5,700m². It houses the OPCW Laboratory, a Technology and Training Hub, an instruction space, and advanced training facilities for OPCW staff and capacity building activities for experts from Member States