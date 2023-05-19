Brabant is the unlikely setting this week for a tale of industrial espionage running from Greece to Moscow via Paris.

The national audit office takes time out from infiltrating army bases to deliver a damning verdict on the government’s handling of the economy.

GDP unexpectedly nosedives after it emerges that bamischijven are disappearing from Friday afternoon works gatherings.

Mark Rutte dashes from a summit in Iceland where he made vague promises to send F-16s to Ukraine to a meeting where he vaguely promised to resolve the nitrogen crisis.

In a busy week for the courts, a Russian oligarch fails to evict squatters from his Amsterdam mansion while a French author loses his bid to block an “essayistic” adult movie.

And Feyenoord win the Eredivisie but lose the distinction of having the worst hooligans in the Netherlands to troubled FC Groningen.