From 22 May – 16 June, at the intersection of Raamweg and Carel van Bylandtlaan, a car lane, cycle lane and footpad in the direction of Scheveningen will be closede on week days form 10:00 to 15:30 as the facade of the Shell office building is being renovated. The lane is being closed to allow crane and lifting gear to being placed on the footpath and cycle path.

The Carel van Bylandtlaand (where the Shell building is located) will also be closed from the Raamweg to Bachmanstraat.

Cyclists and pedestrians will be diverted via Bachmanstraat – Koningsgracht – Carel van Bylandtlaan.

The facade of the building is getting a facelift. The old broken windows will be removed and replaced with new ones.