A street artwork in The Hague was awarded a prize last Friday. The gigantic mural ‘Wild Hearts’ in Moerwijk was awarded the title Most Intense Mural during the fourth edition of the Dutch Street Art Awards.

With nominees from all over the country, the jury of the Dutch Street Art Awards chose the mural in The Hague because of a combination of factors: in addition to creativity and originality, quality and techniques, the jury was also impressed by the concept with regard to the environment and the size of the mural.

The mural, over 50 meters high, was created by Studio Giftig, a street art duo Kaspar van Leek and Niels van Swaemen from Veldhoven. The duo spent months working on the mammoth work before it was officially unveiled on June 9, 2022. “It’s great to get this recognition from the street art scene itself,” says Kaspar.

The painting is part of the ‘Music & Murals’ project, for which the artist duo made murals in various cities based on a song by a musician from the city in question. For the mural in The Hague it was about the song Wild Hearts by the Haagse band Di-rect.

The mural can be found on the Troelstrakade just behind NS station Moerwijk, the place where the band comes from.

Photo: Anne Reitsma Forography