The Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal birdied the final hole on Sunday to win the KLM Open golf tournament by 2 shot from compatriot Adrian Otaegui at Bernardus Golf Course. Dane Rasmus Højgaard and South African Deon Germishuys shared third place. The best Dutch performer was Rowin Caron who finished in eight place.

“It doesn’t matter how fast you run at the beginning, you have to run fast at the end to win the race,” said the winner afterwards. “That’s what I did.”

Larrazábal is after Ángel Miguel (1965), Ramón Sota (1966, 1971), Seve Ballesteros (1976, 1980, 1986), José Maria Olazábal (1989), Miguel Ángel Jiménez (1994), Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño (2005) and Sergio García (2019) the eighth Spanish name to be engraved on the cup.

Larrazábal also won in South Korea a few weeks ago and will now set his sights on qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team.

The tournament attracted 49,000 spectators, next year the venue for the KLM Open will be The International, near Amsterdam.