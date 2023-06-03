The new Senate is sworn in after the coalition parties emerge as the winners of the three-dimensional game of horse trading for the final seats. But not before the outgoing chamber rubber-stamps the outcome of 16 years of talks to reform the pension system.

Councillors in The Hague swiftly remove signs proclaiming glory to Ukraine just as councillors in Zeeland put signs up banning hedonism in the dunes.

Police, prosecutors, protesters and Amnesty International are all unhappy with the handling of the latest Extinction Rebellion protest on the A12.

KLM hits back at a report that claims it failed to honour the conditions of its €3.4bn coronavirus bailout.

And in an otherwise gloomy season for Ajax, the title-winning women’s team have another reason to celebrate as Edwin van der Sar bows out as CEO.