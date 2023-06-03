The chairs of the political parties in The Hague city council have asked former minister Bruno Bruins to act as independent moderator. In the coming weeks, he will discuss the consequences of the court ruling in the De Mos/Guernaoui case for politics in The Hague with all parties in the council.

The discussions that Bruins will have with the parties from the city council will be about the situation that has arisen, including the grey areas such as the relationships and trust between parties, the differences in party funding (unlevel playing field and transparency) and the composition of the council executive..

Mayor Jan van Zanen: “I am convinced that with the appointment of this moderator we can take a step forward. After all, everyone benefits from good relationships and clarity. That is in the interest of mutual trust, but especially for the residents of our beautiful city.”

Bruins is no stranger to The Hague. He was a councillor from 1994 to 2000 and an alderman in The Hague from 2000 to 2006. After that he was, among other things, State Secretary for Education, Culture and Science, acting mayor of Leidschendam-Voorburg and Minister for Medical Care and Sport.