Park+Beach is the perfect solution for a visit to Scheveningen beach. This way you don’t get stuck in traffic and save costs.

With Park+Beach you can reserve a parking space at one of the participating garages outside Scheveningen: Q-Park CS New Babylon, Q-Park Malieveld, Q-Park P+R Hoornwijck or World Forum A. From there you can continue by tram or, if available, with a shared bike.

If you opt for the tram: you pay € 6.00 for parking, including a tram ticket for 1 person. For each fellow passenger you pay an extra € 1.00 (maximum 4 extra persons, children under 4 years old travel for free).

If you opt for the Haagsche Stadsfiets: you pay € 8.00 for parking, including a Haagsche Stadsfiets. You pay an extra €2.00 for a Haagsche Stadsfiets for a fellow passenger.

For more information go to https://park-beach.nl/ (Dutch only)