Yesterday, the Dutch Haring Wholesale Association has decided to postpone the start of the herring season to Friday 23 June. The postponement also means that the auction of the first keg of Hollandse Nieuwe, traditionally the start of the season will now take place a week later on Thursday 22 June.

The reason for the postponement is the current poor quality of the herring. Under no circumstances will concessions be made to the quality of the Hollandse Nieuwe and hence the association sees no other option than to postpone the start of the season. The late development of the herring may be due to the considerably lower water temperature and the limited number of hours of sunshine on the fishing grounds.

This decision has major consequences for numerous events that are already planned. Various herring parties will have to be rearranged to after the auction of the first keg.

However, Vlaggetjesdag (Flag Day) Scheveningen will still go ahead on Saturday 17 June.