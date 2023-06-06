Yesterday, the Dutch Haring Wholesale Association has decided to postpone the start of the herring season to Friday 23 June. The postponement also means that the auction of the first keg of Hollandse Nieuwe, traditionally the start of the season will now take place a week later on Thursday 22 June.

The reason for  the  postponement is  the current poor quality of the herring.   Under no circumstances will  concessions  be made to the quality of the Hollandse Nieuwe  and hence  the association sees no other option than to postpone the start of the season. The late development of the herring may be due to the considerably lower water temperature and the limited number of hours of sunshine on the fishing grounds.

This decision has major consequences for numerous events that are already planned. Various herring parties will have to be  rearranged to  after the auction of the first keg.

However,  Vlaggetjesdag (Flag Day) Scheveningen will still go  ahead  on Saturday 17 June.

 