On Wednesday 7 June, the organisers of The Scheveningen Fireworks Festival announced that 2023 edition would not take place because costs have risen and it is difficult to find enough sponsors. The organization had previously shared the plan to give the festival a new look. Fireworks would be partly replaced by new elements such as a drone show.

The extra money that is needed for the new look and other production costs inflation meant that the organization could not balance the budget. ‘Precisely because we feel that the entrepreneurs on the beach and boulevard need a major public event, we have done everything we can,’ says spokesperson Martin Wörsdörfer. ‘Getting half a million on the table in this day and age turns out to be really too complicated.’

Last year, the festival was also cancelled due to limited police capacity.

Hopefully, The Scheveningen Fireworks Festival will return in August 2024.