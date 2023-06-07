On Wednesday  7  June,  the organisers  of  The Scheveningen Fireworks Festival  announced  that  2023  edition  would not take place because  costs have risen and it is difficult to find enough sponsors. The organization had previously shared the plan to give the festival a new look. Fireworks would be partly replaced by new elements such as a drone show.

The extra money that is needed for  the new look   and  other production costs inflation  meant  that the organization could not balance the budget. ‘Precisely because we feel that the entrepreneurs on the beach and boulevard need a major public event, we have done everything we can,’ says spokesperson Martin Wörsdörfer. ‘Getting half a million on the table in this day and age turns out to be really too complicated.’

 Last year, the festival was also cancelled due to limited police capacity.

Hopefully, The Scheveningen Fireworks Festival  will  return in August 2024.

Source:  OmroepWest