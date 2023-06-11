It’s a bad week for European connections as the eurozone slips into recession and Eurostar trains to Amsterdam face being suspended for seven months.

Prime minister Mark Rutte faces a barrage of criticism over the thorny issues of migration and the Groningen gas field earthquakes.

The ICJ in The Hague is deluged with terrible Russian excuses in a case brought by Ukraine.

Bad water management is causing drought and threatening the future of native bees and the butterflies. And talking of endangered species, we have news of a successful Dutch men’s sports team.