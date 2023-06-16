The stop-over of The Ocean Race in The Hague was a great success. Tropical temperatures and especially very good wind ensure a wonderful week in Scheveningen. Ideal conditions for the participating teams of the world’s toughest sailing race. Just under 130,000 enthusiastic racing fans visited the Ocean Live Park in the Eerste and Tweede Haven of Scheveningen during the week.

On Thursday afternoon the racing boats set sail again for the last leg to Genoa. Unfortunately, 15 minutes after the start, the IMOCA boat of class leader 11th Hour Racing was hit by Team Guyot. Both boats had to return to port with serious damage.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the collision. Benjamin Dutreux, skipper of Team Guyot, admitted guilt. “The 11th Hour Racing boat appeared in front of us and it was impossible to avoid contact, we were too late. I take full responsibility, it’s our mistake.”

Tournament director Gerd-Jan Poortman looked back with pride on the week in Scheveningen, although the collision visibly affected him as well. “The Hague has issued a wonderful calling card for sea sailing in the Netherlands.” He spoke of “Caribbean conditions. It was warm, but it was also fantastic sailing weather. We have seen the most beautiful In-Port Races of the entire Ocean Race here off the coast of The Hague.”

The sailing conditions during the stop-over in The Hague were described by experts as ‘unique’. On Wednesday, the spectacular IMOCAs were even able to sail on their foils thanks to the strong northeasterly wind. Carried by the wind, they sailed at a speed of almost 30 knots, about 60 kilometres per hour. ”

(foto: The Ocean Race / Sailing Energy)