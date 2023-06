This summer, Het Hofbad and De Blinkerd swimming pools will be closed for maintenance from Saturday 8 July to Sunday 20 August 2023.

Het Hofbad which in now 10 years old will be repainted, receive a new floor coating, LED lamps in the recreational pool and placement of cover system on the Olympic-size pool, for energy savings.

At the beginning of 2024, De Blinkerd swimming pool will be able to use renewable energy from wastewater in the sewer pipes to heat the building.