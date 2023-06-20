The Public Prosecutor, after a deliberation of nearly two months, has decided to appeal against the acquittal of former Hague aldermen Richard De Mos and Rachid Guernaoui on corruption charges

Hart voor Den Haag chairman Richard de Mos stated that he was deeply disappointment at the decision of the Public Prosecution Service to continue the appeal. “We would have liked to see an end to this case which has dragged on for more than 3.5 years. It is a great pity that the clear acquittal of the judges is not being followed.”

Hart voor Den Haag believe that the case has become politically coloured. “The case has been lifted beyond the elections of March 2022, as a result of which Hart for The Hague, as the winner of the election, has been kept out of the ruling coalition by other parties,” said De Mos.

Also, De Mos said that it particularly striking that the Public Prosecution Service has dropped the most serious charge, participation in criminal organizations.

De Mos emphasizes that his party continues to focus on returning to the ruling coalition. “Conversations are now underway with Bruno Bruins about this. We belong there as the largest party, it is as simple as that.”