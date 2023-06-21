On Tuesday morning,  a 36 year old female Albert Heijn  Supermarket employee  was stabbed to death in   The Hague.  The fatal stabbing took place around 07:00  inside  the Turfmarkt  branch  in the city centre.

Shortly after the incident, a 56-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in the area, reported the police . The Albert Heijn had just opened when the employee was stabbed to death. The police tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail.

The suspect  had be previously arrested on April 14 this year in another branch of the supermarket in   Zwijndrecht.   He  had opened a carton of milk in the supermarket,  before paying for it. He was released on June 9.  He  was locked up in the police station and was very angry about it.

On  June 9, he was convicted of threatening employees, but acquitted of stealing a carton of milk from Albert Heijn. Because he was already in pre-trial detention, he was immediately released that day. The Public Prosecutor  wanted  him  to be admitted to  forensic psychiatric clinic for  observation . However, the  court, based on advice from specialists, did not agree.

Source: Omroepwest.nl