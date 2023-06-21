On Tuesday morning, a 36 year old female Albert Heijn Supermarket employee was stabbed to death in The Hague. The fatal stabbing took place around 07:00 inside the Turfmarkt branch in the city centre.

Shortly after the incident, a 56-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in the area, reported the police . The Albert Heijn had just opened when the employee was stabbed to death. The police tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail.

The suspect had be previously arrested on April 14 this year in another branch of the supermarket in Zwijndrecht. He had opened a carton of milk in the supermarket, before paying for it. He was released on June 9. He was locked up in the police station and was very angry about it.

On June 9, he was convicted of threatening employees, but acquitted of stealing a carton of milk from Albert Heijn. Because he was already in pre-trial detention, he was immediately released that day. The Public Prosecutor wanted him to be admitted to forensic psychiatric clinic for observation . However, the court, based on advice from specialists, did not agree.

Source: Omroepwest.nl