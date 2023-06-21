Every year, the setting off of fireworks is fun. But they can also cause  for nuisance, injuries, damage and dangerous situations. Should you be able to set off fireworks yourself in The Hague or  not? Give your opinion and fill in the questionnaire.

The gemeente  wants to know how you experienced  the year -end  in your neighbourhood. And what you think is necessary to ensure that this  year is safe and festive. That is why they have  created a questionnaire which  has be completed by 9 July 2023 and only  takes 5 minutes

To  complete the questionnaire click  here

Unfortunately, the questionnaire is only in  Dutch.