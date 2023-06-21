Every year, the setting off of fireworks is fun. But they can also cause for nuisance, injuries, damage and dangerous situations. Should you be able to set off fireworks yourself in The Hague or not? Give your opinion and fill in the questionnaire.

The gemeente wants to know how you experienced the year -end in your neighbourhood. And what you think is necessary to ensure that this year is safe and festive. That is why they have created a questionnaire which has be completed by 9 July 2023 and only takes 5 minutes

To complete the questionnaire click here

Unfortunately, the questionnaire is only in Dutch.