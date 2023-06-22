The first keg of Hollandse Nieuwe was auctioned today at the Visafslag Scheveningen for 159,500 euros. The proceeds of the first herring barrel, brought by Budget Thuis, were donated to the Netherlands Food Banks.

From tomorrow, Friday 23 June, the Hollandse Nieuwe (herring) will be available in shops.

The traditional auction was a week later than planned this year. This was because the herring had not reached the required fat percentage in time. According to the Dutch Fish Bureau, the possible cause of the delay is the water temperature, which is considerably lower than usual this year.

Photo: Eerste vaatje Hollandse Nieuwe 2023 ©Goffe Struiksma