On Wednesday 21 June 2023, alderman Anne Mulder and general director of HTM gave the festive starting shot for HTM’s summer campaign. “HTM is happy to contribute to the accessibility of the Hague coast, from Kijkduin to Scheveningen. We recently transported as many as 50,000 travellers to the beaches in a weekend. We do this with the pleasure and commitment of many HTM employees.” says Jaap Bierman.

Trams 1, 9, 11 and buses 21, 22, 23, 24, 26 and 28 all run towards the coast.

Bierman: “To make the journey more pleasant, we have turned our tram 1, also known as the Bikini Line, and our Step in the Zóóómerbus into real eye-catchers. Just like quite a few stops in the city where you can board on the beach lines.” The Bikini Line and the Step in the Zóóómerbus feature summery scenes on both the outside and the inside. Of course, the well-known puns are not lacking this year either. At about 25 stops, HTM indicates how many minutes it takes before you reach the coast “This is often faster than by car, cheaper and the journey by tram or bus does not cause parking stress.”

Park+Beach tickets

The Hague gemeente, in close cooperation with HTM, Q-Park, World Forum and others, is again offering the affordable Park+Beach tickets this year. These are valid daily during the summer holidays from 8 July to 18 August. Parking all day and then taking a tram or shared (cargo) bike to the beach costs 6.00 euros and 1.00 euros extra for each person.

In addition, HTM offers the Zóóómer group return in the summer. This costs 8.95 euros for a maximum of 5 people, is valid on all HTM buses and trams, and takes you there and back to the beach, park or terrace. The Zóóómer group return is available via the HTM Ticketapp.

