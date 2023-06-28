The Hague will receive €150 million from the government to make the city greener, more accessible and to improve the quality of life. This money comes from a fund set up to build new homes before 2030. With the money, the gemeente can build parks, tackle roads problems, improve public transport and make parts of the city greener. This was decided on Friday 16 June during an administrative consultation between the central government, the province and the gemeentes.

The Hague gemeente will receive this substantial contribution for the construction of 8,000 homes in the Central Innovation District, 3,350 homes in Binckhorst and 6,000 homes in Zuidwest.

The money is intended, among other things, for the renovation of the Prince Bernhard viaduct between Spui and Rijnstraat, the construction of the Waterfront Park in the Binckhorst and the construction of a park at the ‘mobility hub’ in Laakhavens. In addition, a number of bicycle routes will be constructed transforming Laakhaven Central into a slow traffic area.

In southwest of the city, the Moerwijk junction and Melis Stokelaan will be refurbished and Moerwijk East and South made greener.

Image – Impressie Waterfrontpark