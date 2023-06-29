ADO Den Haag has appointed  Darije Kalezic as the club’s new head coach. Kalezic left Jong FC Utrecht a few weeks ago, where he was active for two seasons. The Bosnian trainer has signed  for two years in The Hague. The club is busy completing the technical staff and expects to provide more clarity about this in the short term.

The 53-year-old coach was active as a footballer  in Bosnia-Herzegovina  for  FK Velež   and in the Netherlands for FC Den Bosch, RKC Waalwijk, AGOVV Apeldoorn and De Graafschap.

In 2006, Swiss-born Kalezic hung up his football boots and was appointed U23 coach at De Graafschap. Two years later, Kalezic moved  on and becomes an assistant of the first team, after which the step to head coach followed a year later. In the 2009-2010 season, Kalezic won the first division title with the club from Doetinchem.

After his period in the Achterhoek, the coach worked  for various clubs at home and abroad, including SV Zulte Waregem, Jong PSV, Roda JC Kerkrade and Wellington Phoenix.

In 2019, Kalezic briefly worked  for the Indonesian PSM Makassar, where he won  the national cup. In the summer of 2021,  he joined Jong FC Utrecht  after a  year  with MVV Maastricht.  At  Utrecht, Kalezic was head coach of the U21 team for two full seasons.