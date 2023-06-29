ADO Den Haag has appointed Darije Kalezic as the club’s new head coach. Kalezic left Jong FC Utrecht a few weeks ago, where he was active for two seasons. The Bosnian trainer has signed for two years in The Hague. The club is busy completing the technical staff and expects to provide more clarity about this in the short term.

The 53-year-old coach was active as a footballer in Bosnia-Herzegovina for FK Velež and in the Netherlands for FC Den Bosch, RKC Waalwijk, AGOVV Apeldoorn and De Graafschap.

In 2006, Swiss-born Kalezic hung up his football boots and was appointed U23 coach at De Graafschap. Two years later, Kalezic moved on and becomes an assistant of the first team, after which the step to head coach followed a year later. In the 2009-2010 season, Kalezic won the first division title with the club from Doetinchem.

After his period in the Achterhoek, the coach worked for various clubs at home and abroad, including SV Zulte Waregem, Jong PSV, Roda JC Kerkrade and Wellington Phoenix.

In 2019, Kalezic briefly worked for the Indonesian PSM Makassar, where he won the national cup. In the summer of 2021, he joined Jong FC Utrecht after a year with MVV Maastricht. At Utrecht, Kalezic was head coach of the U21 team for two full seasons.