Today, Thursday  29 June from noon to 17:00  there will be a demonstration by farmers’ organization Farmers Defense Force (FDF) in The Hague. The  FDF  have  announced  the program  for the  demonstration with a list of speakers, however, they have not specified a location.   Later this afternoon, The House of Representatives will debate the collapsed agricultural agreement.

Yesterday, the organization said  it  would  share the location of the protest on Wednesday evening,  but this has not happened.  The FDF  expects thousands of  farmers to attend the demonstration and  has  asked them to  come with tractors.

Hence there  is a possibility of  traffic chaos  around the Utrechtsebaan (A12), Malieveld and city centre.

 