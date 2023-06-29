Today, Thursday 29 June from noon to 17:00 there will be a demonstration by farmers’ organization Farmers Defense Force (FDF) in The Hague. The FDF have announced the program for the demonstration with a list of speakers, however, they have not specified a location. Later this afternoon, The House of Representatives will debate the collapsed agricultural agreement.

Yesterday, the organization said it would share the location of the protest on Wednesday evening, but this has not happened. The FDF expects thousands of farmers to attend the demonstration and has asked them to come with tractors.

Hence there is a possibility of traffic chaos around the Utrechtsebaan (A12), Malieveld and city centre.