Justice minister Dilan Yesilgöz lends the far right a veil of respectability by backing a PVV proposal to ban police from wearing headscarves.

Farmers Defence Force are roundly condemned for circulating MPs’ phone numbers ahead of a debate on the stalled talks on agriculture reform.

RIchard de Mos is at the centre of more chaos in The Hague as the coalition is unable to agree on how to rehabilitate him after his acquittal on corruption charges.

The inquiry into the government’s pandemic response is sidelined by a row over how many conspiracy theorists should sit on the committee.

And the Netherlands raise their hopes of qualifying for the cricket world cup by snatching a dramatic win against the West Indies.