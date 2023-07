From Friday evening 14 July 22:00 to Monday 17 July 2023 05:00, the A13 towards The Hague will be closed between the Kleinpolderplein junction and Delft-Zuid (exit 10). Road users in the direction of Delft/The Hague will then diverted via the A20 and A4.

The authorities are advising motorists to allow 10 to 15 minutes extra travel time.