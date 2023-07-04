On Tuesday 3 July, Mayor Jan van Zanen announced that the thirteen party chairmen from the Hague council have decided to appoint former minister Arie Slob to explore the possibilities for a new majority coalition. The Council of The Hague has asked for a transparent process, with public reporting to the city council.

In the gemeente council meeting of 29 June, the VVD party withdrawn its support for the coalition. Aldermen Anne Mulder and Kavita Parbhudayal resigned with immediate effect. As a result, the coalition, which in addition to the VVD consisted of D66, GroenLinks, PvdA and CDA, lost its majority.

The decision of the VVD followed a debate on the advice of Bruno Bruins. As an independent mediator , Bruins spoke with all parties from the gemeente about the consequences of the court acquitat of the De Mos and Guernaoui. Topics that were discussed included the relationships and trust between parties, the differences in party funding (unlevel playing field and transparency) and the composition of the gemeente executive.

Arie Slob was a member of the House of Representatives for 15 years, and was Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and Media in the Rutte III cabinet from 2017 to 2022.