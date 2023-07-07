Thomas Verheydt, ADO Den Haag’s top scorer for last two seasons, has left the club and joined Çorum FK, a Turkish club that will play at the second national level.

In the summer of 2021, Thomas Verheydt returned to his old love ADO Den Haag. Between 2004 and 2012, the born Hagenees played for the ADO youth academy, but a breakthrough in the first team was not forthcoming at the time. Verheydt came home to ADO Den Haag via the amateurs of Jodan Boys and IJsselmeervogels and the professional football clubs MVV Maastricht, Crawley Town, Go Ahead Eagles and Almere City FC.

In his first season in the first team, the goalscorer by profession broke several club records. For example, Verheydt became the player with the most goals (37) in one season for ADO Den Haag and he was the only player in club history to find the net in no fewer than eight consecutive matches. Partly due to the goals by the strong centre forward, ADO reached the final of the play-offs for promotion.

In his second and -now it turns out- last season at ADO Den Haag, Verheydt was scored 15 times. Finally, after 78 official duels in yellow-green, the counter stops at an impressive 52 goals and 15 assists.

The 31-year-old Thomas Verheydt said “It was a dream to return to my childhood sweetheart and play in the familiar yellow and green. I would have loved to help the club back to the eredivisie, and we were so close, but it was not to be “Nevertheless, I look back on very good years and that was partly due to the fantastic support from all the supporters that I received. I am and remain very grateful for that. Of course I will continue to follow the performance of ADO Den Haag from Turkey and I hope quickly experience a match in the stadium, but then as a supporter!”

Photo: ADO den Haag