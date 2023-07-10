In the Netherlands’ five largest cities, the average price per square metre of rental housing in the unregulated sector increased in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the year before, according to housing platform Pararius.

The Hague took the crown in terms of percentage increase; the price of rental homes in The Hague rose by 6.4 % in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter last year. For the first time, the price per square metre in The Hague exceeded €18: new tenants paid €18.19 per square metre per month.

In Amsterdam, new tenants paid 5.8 % more for a property in the unregulated sector, €25.68 per square metre per month. In Rotterdam, where the unregulated sector rental properties rose by 4.8 % compared to a year before, new tenants paid €17.91 per square metre per month. In Eindhoven, the price per square metre increased to €17.28 per square metre per month, 2.3 % more than a year ago.

Since the introduction of the WOZ ( property tax) cap in May 2022, the number of rental properties on offer in the five major cities has fallen drastically while demand is increasing.