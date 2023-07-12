Residents can use the credit from the gemeente towards a new or second-hand bicycle. Or towards an electric moped, bicycle or a public transportation ticket. The credit for trading in a moped or motorised bike is € 400. Ooievaarpas holders get € 750. The credit for trading in a diesel car is € 1,000. Residents with an Ooievaarspas get € 1,200.

City centre will become a zero-emission zone

As of 1 January 2025, the city centre will become a zero-emission zone for delivery vans and trucks . Old delivery vans and trucks which produce high exhaust emissions will no longer be allowed to drive in the zero-emission zone. Businesses should therefore make the switch to clean transportation on time. The gemeente would like to support businesses in making the switch.

The credit for trading in old delivery vans belonging to a business is therefore € 2,500 this year. Businesses can also use the credit towards transport services.

Polluting Vehicles

Nearly 4,000 mopeds and motorised bikes and nearly 800 cars have been retired under the trade-in scheme since 2016. At the beginning of 2023 there were still vehicles in The Hague registered at the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) which are no longer permitted to drive in The Hague’s low-emission zones. The approximate numbers are 1,800 diesel cars, 1,300 diesel delivery vans and 3,000 mopeds and motorised bikes.

The gemeente wants to make the air in The Hague cleaner. Better air quality benefits everybody’s health. The biggest cause of air pollution in our city is exhaust emissions produced by old vehicles.