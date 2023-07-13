Research shows that international organizations are important for the local economy in The Hague and the international profile of The Hague as a city of Peace and Justice. In 2022, international organizations spent almost 2.7 billion euros in The Hague and in the region. This creates almost 20,000 direct and almost 16,000 indirect jobs. In addition, partly due to the war in Ukraine, there is extra attention for The Hague as a city of Peace and Justice in which international organizations work closely together, connect and innovate. The opening of the International Center for the Prosecution of War Crimes Against Ukraine (ICPA) on 3 July 2023 is an example of this.

With 20,000 direct jobs, an increase of 64% compared to 2004, the international non-profit sector accounts for about 8% of total employment in The Hague. The number of organizations has grown slightly from 480 to 491 organizations. Most international organizations have positive growth expectations. In addition to the direct expenditure of € 2.7 billion, indirect economic activities in the sector ensure further expenditure of € 2.9 billion. This brings the total expenditure to € 5.6 billion. These are expenditures that arise from the presence of the international organizations in The Hague and without the international organizations these expenditures would not have taken place.

Although international organizations still play an important role, the study notes a slight decrease in the number of indirect jobs. However, this decrease is considered temporary. One of the causes of this decrease was the COVID-19 pandemic (temporary reduction in the number of physical conferences and meetings), in which the current tight labour market probably also played a role.

Alderman Mariëlle Vavier (International): This research shows once again that we can be proud of the international character of our city. It shows that investing years in this sector pays off with the location of no fewer than 491 international organizations in The Hague. The international non-profit sector forms a solid foundation for The Hague’s economy and provides jobs for both the international community and residents of The Hague. In 2023, 20,000 people will work together towards a peaceful, safe and just world.

Peace and justice

Partly due to the war in Ukraine, there is increasing attention on the world stage for The Hague as an international city of Peace and Justice. The gemeente is committed to attracting and retaining international organizations that are committed to peace and justice. Organizations that actually contribute to the social values that The Hague stands for as a city. It is precisely in this time of international crisis that it is extremely important that we as an international community continue to make an effort to talk about peace and justice.

Background monitor economic impact international sector

For the seventh time since 2005, research agency Decisio has investigated the economic contribution of the international non-profit sector in The Hague and the region in 2022. The sector consists of intergovernmental organisations, European organisations, NGOs, embassies and consulates, international cultural and knowledge institutions , international schools and expat and service clubs. Because the survey has been carried out for the seventh time, the results can be compared with previous reports and a reliable picture of the economic impact of this sector is created.