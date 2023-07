From Saturday 8 July to Thursday 3 August, HTM is working on tracks, points and overhead wires on Lijnbaan and Laan van Meerdervoort in The Hague. This large-scale maintenance affects Trams 2, 3, 4 and 12. The route of Tram 3 is divided into two parts; in The Hague part, a bus runs, and Tram 3 runs from the city centre to Zoetermeer. Trams 2 and 4 run a different route and Tram 12 does not run during the works. Tram 34 also does not run due to the summer timetable.

For more information