The former minister, Arie Slob who was appointed by The Hague gemeente to explore the possibilities for a new majority coalition to run the city sent a letter to the city councillors on July 13 about his progress so far.

He wrote that he has already had 20 conversations in the past week and a half. According to Slob, all factions are aware of the seriousness of the situation and feel a responsibility to find a common way forward.

Slob also concludes that after a tough political year everyone is ready for a period of rest and reflection and that he will resume his talks in mid-August.