The  former minister, Arie Slob  who was appointed by The Hague  gemeente  to  explore the possibilities for a new majority  coalition to run the city   sent a letter to the  city councillors on July 13  about  his progress  so far.

He wrote  that he has already had 20 conversations in the past week and a half. According to Slob, all factions are aware of the seriousness of the situation and feel a responsibility to find a common way forward.

Slob also concludes that after a tough political year everyone is ready for a period of rest and reflection  and that he will resume his talks in mid-August.