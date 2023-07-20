To win the battle against waste nuisance, The Hague gemeente has drawn up the ‘Waste Attack Plan’. The plan is based on 3 pillars: prevention, basic order and enforcement. There are a total of 50 action points that further strengthen the current commitment. For example, inconspicuous invigilators will be deployed and multilingual communication provided about waste disposal.

New behavioural interventions are also being launched, such as organizing neighbourhood competitions, and new means of cleaning such as cigarette butt suckers. The gemeente will report annually on plan’s progress.

The Attack Plan focuses on waste in the outdoor areas with a focus on waste and litter placed next to containers. At the same time, the gemeente will ensure that the basics are in order by, for example, placing sufficient containers and continuously cleaning up waste.

Enforcement is the key element in the approach. The plan also includes a major role for residents and entrepreneurs, because the gemeente states that cannot do it alone.

Photo: Valerie Kuypers