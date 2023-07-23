Ducos Productions, the organisers of  Parkpop, the “gratis”  pop festival  normally held  in Zuiderpark   which attracted up to  250,000  visitors,   have   decided after deliberating for a year  to stop  with the festival.

According to Ducos,  it has become apparent for many years  that organising a large-scale free festivals is becoming  financially more difficult. Parkpop has been loss-making for a long time and several attempts to solve  the problem, including  a smaller paid festival before  Parkpop  and moving to the Malieveld   have failed  to solve financial problem. Also, program and production costs have risen sharply and safety requirements, which are generally very costly, are also increasing. Added  to the explosive increase in costs after Covid, as well as the increase in energy costs, and it is clear that organizing a free festival with the level of Parkpop is no longer possible.

That is why the organization  introduced a rest period in 2023 to investigate whether the transition to a paid Parkpop from 2024 is realistic. Although  research shows that the public does not completely reject a development in this direction,  they  expect that Parkpop will remain accessible to a large audience through a very low entrance fee. Given the role that Parkpop has played in the past 40 years, this is not an unreasonable demand, but as a result of this limitation,  however, Parkpop would  not be able to distinguish itself programmatically enough to secure its national position and financial feasibility  from this starting position would still remain uncertain.

For this reason, the organization has decided not to organise future editions of Parkpop and stated that “The celebration of 40 years of Parkpop in 2022 was a good conclusion to a beautiful tradition.”

 