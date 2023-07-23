Ducos Productions, the organisers of Parkpop, the “gratis” pop festival normally held in Zuiderpark which attracted up to 250,000 visitors, have decided after deliberating for a year to stop with the festival.

According to Ducos, it has become apparent for many years that organising a large-scale free festivals is becoming financially more difficult. Parkpop has been loss-making for a long time and several attempts to solve the problem, including a smaller paid festival before Parkpop and moving to the Malieveld have failed to solve financial problem. Also, program and production costs have risen sharply and safety requirements, which are generally very costly, are also increasing. Added to the explosive increase in costs after Covid, as well as the increase in energy costs, and it is clear that organizing a free festival with the level of Parkpop is no longer possible.

That is why the organization introduced a rest period in 2023 to investigate whether the transition to a paid Parkpop from 2024 is realistic. Although research shows that the public does not completely reject a development in this direction, they expect that Parkpop will remain accessible to a large audience through a very low entrance fee. Given the role that Parkpop has played in the past 40 years, this is not an unreasonable demand, but as a result of this limitation, however, Parkpop would not be able to distinguish itself programmatically enough to secure its national position and financial feasibility from this starting position would still remain uncertain.

For this reason, the organization has decided not to organise future editions of Parkpop and stated that “The celebration of 40 years of Parkpop in 2022 was a good conclusion to a beautiful tradition.”