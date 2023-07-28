ADO Den Haag have appointed Regillio Vrede as their new assistant coach for the men’s first team. He has previously worked together with newly appointed head coach Darije Kalezic at Roda JC and MVV. Maastricht.

During his playing career Regillio Vrede played for RKC Waalwijk, Roda JC, Iraklis Saloniki, FC Groningen and TOP Oss. Whilst with Roda JC he won the Dutch Cup twice.

After hanging up his boots, Regillio fulfilled the role of assistant coach at several clubs including FC Oss, AGOVV Apeldoorn, Roda JC Kerkrade, RKC, NAC and MVV. With Roda JC he was twice promoted to caretaker manager.