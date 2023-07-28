ADO Den Haag have  appointed Regillio Vrede as their  new assistant coach for  the men’s first team.  He has previously  worked  together with  newly  appointed head coach Darije  Kalezic  at Roda JC  and MVV. Maastricht.

During his playing career  Regillio Vrede   played for   RKC Waalwijk, Roda JC, Iraklis Saloniki, FC Groningen and TOP Oss. Whilst with  Roda JC he won the Dutch  Cup  twice.

After  hanging up his boots, Regillio  fulfilled the role of assistant coach at several clubs including FC Oss, AGOVV Apeldoorn, Roda JC Kerkrade, RKC, NAC and MVV. With Roda JC he  was twice  promoted  to  caretaker manager.

 