Watching films has never been so comfortable in Scheveningen! Five screens at Pathé Scheveningen are now equipped with electrically adjustable Relax Seats with tables that provide the ultimate feeling of comfort and space.

Theater manager Pathé Scheveningen Rients Schipper: “We are very happy that we can treat our visitors in Pathé Scheveningen to this new, luxurious experience. With the Relax Seats we give our guests an extra touch of comfort, while they can fully immerse themselves in the most beautiful stories on the big screen. The first visitors to the Relax Seats indicated that they greatly appreciated the comfort of the chairs and tables. Thanks to the Relax Seats in the entire theater, a cinema visit to Pathé Scheveningen becomes an even better experience for families and friends.”

Relax Seats

The ‘Pathé Relax Seat’ is an electrically adjustable chair. With a button, the visitor can adjust the backrest and footstool to his or her favourite position. Each chair is also equipped with a table, where visitors can easily place a snack and drink. Naturally, the Relax Seat rooms are constructed in such a way that the visitor has a perfect view of the screen from every seat.

All the screens in the recently opened Pathé Ypenburg are equipped with Relax seats.