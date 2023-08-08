At the beginning of August 2023, the gemeente has started a new campaign in Scheveningen entitled ‘Je auto is gek, maar rij jij normaal?’ or in English ‘Your car is crazy, but do you drive normally?’ The campaign targets young men between the ages of 18 and 25.

The gemeente wants to use this campaign to reduce anti – social traffic behaviour . They want young men to start thinking about their driving habits. And about the consequences of unwanted showing off and the nuisance it causes. So that their driving behaviour becomes safer and more social.