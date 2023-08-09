In the UK, the news media often calls this time of year “cucumber time” , as frivolous news stories start appearing as major news. In the past week, posters have been appearing in The Hague with the text “HTM Geen Engels op bus and tram!” which translates to “HTM no English on bus or tram!”. The organisation responsible for these posters is the Amsterdam based Stichting Taalverdediging (Language Defense Foundation) who according to their website are committed to removing English from public transport in The Hague and its suburbs.

Their grievance is that at every tram and bus stop, the speaker on the audio tape mentions the stopping place and information about the area, not only in Dutch, but also in English. The latter preceded by the words ¨NEXT STOP¨, every time!

According to Stichting Taalverdediging this really unbearable, not only for the Dutch passenger but also for the tram and bus drivers, who have to listen to this all day long. Apparently it is making tram and bus drivers go crazy, Stichting Taalverdediging has heard from some affected HTM employees.

Therefore Stichting Taalverdediging is organizing a petition against this excessive use of the English language. They state that serving tourists is not wrong, but there are limits to how far you should go. HTM has too far and they will try to change their minds with the help of a petition.

By the way, since the 15 April, 28 Haagse residents have signed the petition.