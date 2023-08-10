On Thursday, many residents of The Hague were troubled by flying ants. The ants were taking the opportunity of the rain break to make nuptial flights. And with more sunshine forecast over the next week, the suffering may not be over.

The nuptial flight is part of the ant’s reproductive system. Future queens fly into the air, where they mate with the males. Then the males die and the queens descend, shed their wings and hopefully will have enough semen on board for the rest of her life.

Whilst we may find the ants annoying, seagulls love them. For them they are a tasty snack packed with protein and fat.